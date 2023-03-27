Maren Morris, Sheryl Crow and More Stars React to Nashville School Shooting

Another devastating mass shooting made headlines on Monday, as a 28-year-old woman shot and killed three students and three adults at The Covenant School, a private school in Nashville, Tennessee, before being killed by police, according to multiple reports.

Following the news, many country music stars, some of whom live in the area, took to social media to pay tribute to the lives lost and call on politicians for gun law reform in the wake of yet another tragedy.

Maren Morris shared a tweet reporting on the incident to her Instagram Story, writing simply, "Oh my god."

"No words… The Covenant School. Our children deserve better. Praying for all affected. Tragic America," Sheryl Crow wrote, before personally responding to Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn on Twitter.

"If you are ready to assist," she wrote, referencing Blackburn's message of condolences, "please pass sensible gun laws so that the children of Tennessee and America at large might attend school without risk of being gunned down."

No words… The Covenant School. Our children deserve better.



Praying for all affected. Tragic America. — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) March 27, 2023

If you are ready to assist, please pass sensible gun laws so that the children of Tennessee and America at large might attend school without risk of being gunned down. — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) March 27, 2023

Mickey Guyton broke her social media hiatus to share her reaction, writing, "I try to stay off here for my mental health but for the love of God! As a mother, I’m pissed the f**k off. Shame on every single politician ok with doing nothing as CHILDREN are getting assassinated on an everyday basis in a place that is supposed to be their safe haven."

I try to stay off here for my mental health but for the love of God! As a mother, I’m pissed the fuck off. Shame on every single politician ok with doing nothing as CHILDREN are getting assassinated on an everyday basis in a place that is supposed to be their safe haven. — Mickey Guyton (@MickeyGuyton) March 27, 2023

"Praying for these babies & their families," Carly Pearce wrote in part. "Absolutely devastating."

Pray for Nashville. A shooting at a school has occurred. Three children dead. Praying for these babies & their families. Absolutely devastating 💔 — Carly Pearce (@carlypearce) March 27, 2023

See more reactions below:

there are no words, just rage and heartbreak for these children and their families. i can’t even fathom what is this doing to the psyches of every child and parent in this country. absolute terror every time a child goes to a place that should be safe. #Nashville https://t.co/hacCQ07cHu — leann rimes cibrian (@leannrimes) March 27, 2023

I’m sick to my stomach. These were babies. To what extent will we continue to protect our precious guns? How is this still happening? https://t.co/IN44PDlTtg — Cassadee Pope (@CassadeePope) March 27, 2023

My heart aches for the families in Nashville.



My heart is with you.



When will enough be enough. — Sofia Carson (@SofiaCarson) March 27, 2023

We are praying with our Nashville community for everyone involved in today’s horrific shooting — Brett Young (@BrettYoungMusic) March 27, 2023