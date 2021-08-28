'Manifest' Saved By Netflix for Fourth and Final Season After Being Canceled

Manifest is getting the finale it deserves.

The series has been saved by Netflix for a fourth and final season, after it was canceled by NBC earlier this year. According to the streaming service, the last season will be comprised of 20 episodes, "which will bring the story of the passengers of Flight 828 to its conclusion." No release date has been announced at this time.

"What started years ago as a flight of fancy deep in my imagination has evolved into the jet engine journey of a lifetime. Never in my wildest dreams could I have envisioned the worldwide outpouring of love and support for this story, its characters, and the team who work so hard to bring it all to life," creator/showrunner/executive producer Jeff Rake said in a statement. "That we will be able to reward the fans with the ending they deserve moves me to no end. On behalf of the cast, the crew, the writers, directors, and producers, thank you to Netflix, to Warner Bros., and of course to the fans. You did this.”

Manifestpremiered in September 2018 and ran for three seasons on NBC before its cancellation. With the series moving to Netflix, the previous season will be made available on the streaming platform in the coming months.

The show followed Montego Air Flight 828 after it lands after a turbulent but otherwise routine flight. While the 191 passengers and its crew believe only a few hours have passed, it's actually been over five years. As the passengers try to reintegrate themselves into the world, some of them experience strange phenomena, leading them to believe there may be something greater at play.

Manifest stars Josh Dallas, Melissa Roxburgh, Athena Karkanis, JR Ramirez, Parveen Kaur, Luna Blaise and Jack Messina.

Dallas, among other actors, took to social media to share their excitement about continuing the story.

