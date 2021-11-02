Mandy Moore Says She's Ready to Meet Her Baby Boy 'Any Day'

Mandy Moore is ready to be a mom! The 36-year-old This Is Us star took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday to show just how ready she is to meet her baby boy.

"Any day," she captioned a profile mirror selfie of herself in a fitted brown dress, cradling her baby bump. "I know he looks high but trust me -- his head is very low. We are ready to meet you little man."

Just in case Moore and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith's, future bundle of joy didn't get the hint, she also shared a video to her Stories.

"No rush but we're ready," she captioned the clip where she panned over her baby bump before whispering and laughing, "We're ready anytime."

Mandy Moore/Instagram Stories

Mandy Moore/Instagram Stories

Earlier this month, Moore revealed she had to alter her birth plan after her platelets dropped "exponentially."

"Weekly platelet check at the hematologist. My platelets have dropped exponentially during pregnancy and it’s sadly altered my birth ‘plan,'" she wrote alongside a photo of herself cradling her baby bump. "Any other pregnant folks in the same boat??"

During pregnancy, a drop in count of platelets -- which help blood clot -- is normal, but if they drop below the normal range, it's known as a condition called gestational thrombocytopenia. The condition is common and occurs in between 7-10% of pregnancies at delivery, according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

