Mandy Moore Reacts to 'This Is Us' Emmy Snubs for Final Season

In the end, it wasn't in the Emmy cards for This Is Us' final chapter.

The hit family drama, which wrapped up its six-season run on NBC in May, hoped for a big sendoff at the Emmys this year. But on Tuesday morning, the Television Academy had other plans, almost entirely skipping over the show and its cast -- save for a nomination for an original song written by Mandy Moore's husband, Taylor Goldsmith, and composer Siddhartha Khosla.

Many thought Moore, whose heartbreaking performance as Rebecca in the final season garnered praise from viewers and critics alike, was worthy of receiving one last Emmy nomination as a fitting pat on the back as she and the cast bid farewell. But alas, Moore's omission in the lead drama actress category was glaring following the nominations reveal. The series, which had received over 30 Emmy nominations and four wins over the course of its run, also failed to score a drama series nomination.

Later on Tuesday, the 38-year-old singer-actress took to Instagram to address This Is Us' surprising Emmy snubs on her Stories.

"So unendingly proud of @siddkhoslamusic and @taylordawesgoldsmith for getting an Emmy nom for their song 'Forever Now' on our final season of #ThisIsUs," Moore wrote, congratulating the duo on their accomplishment.

"Do I wish our show was recognized in what I think was its's [sic] finest hour? Sure," she admitted. "And [creator] Dan Fogelman's brilliant writing for 6 seasons (hello THE TRAIN)? @kenolin1's impeccable direction? Our insanely, wildly talented cast and crew? Yah.... But nothing can take away what our show meant to SO MANY (us included). That's an incredible legacy to be a part of. I will be grateful forever."

Mandy Moore/Instagram story

Fogelman also acknowledged the lack of Emmy love for the show's swan song.

"The Emmy noms didn't break for #ThisIsUs today - if you're happy when they go your way, you've got to take it on the chin when they don't. That entire group wins a 'Danny' in my book.," he wrote on Twitter. "And so proud that my college roomie @SiddKhoslaMusic will be repping us with Taylor!"

The Emmy noms didn't break for #ThisIsUs today - if you're happy when they go your way, you've got to take it on the chin when they don't. That entire group wins a "Danny" in my book. And so proud that my college roomie @SiddKhoslaMusic will be repping us with Taylor! — Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) July 12, 2022

