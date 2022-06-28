Mandy Moore Cancels Remainder of Tour, Says Her Pregnancy Is 'Too Challenging to Proceed'

Mandy Moore's summer tour has come to an end. The This Is Us star announced on Tuesday that she's canceling the remainder of her tour dates in an effort to to put her health and the health of her baby first.

The 38-year-old singer and actress took to Instagram and said that it was "with a heavy heart and much consideration" to inform her fans that she had to cancel the remaining show dates in 2022. Moore, who dropped her In Real Life album on May 13, began her summer tour in Atlanta on June 10 and was set to finish July 24 in Rhode Island.

"When we booked these shows, I wasn’t pregnant and although I truly thought I could power through, the way we are traveling (long hours on the bus and not getting proper rest) has caught up, taken its toll, and made it feel too challenging to proceed," she said in her Instagram post. "I know that I have to put my family and my health (and the health of my baby) first and the best place for me to be right now is at home."

Earlier this month, Moore announced that she and husband Taylor Goldsmith are expecting baby No. 2, a boy. Moore shared the happy news on Instagram, posting a photo of the couple's 1-year-old son, Gus, in a "Big Brother" T-shirt.

"One incredibly seminal chapter of my life just ended and the next one, as a mother of two, is about to start… and are we ever so deeply grateful and excited," Moore captioned the sweet pic. "Baby Boy Goldsmith #2 coming this fall! Tour is gonna be slightly different than I expected but I can’t wait and Gus is gonna be the BEST big brother!! Xo."

Back in May, Moore spoke with ET at a special screening of the This Is Us series finale at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles and shared how much she was looking forward to family time following the show's emotional wrap-up.

"I was pregnant with Gus all throughout the fifth season and then I went back to work when he was a month old," said Moore, who welcomed her son in February 2021.

She added, "So, I'm excited to be a mom for a minute, then figure out what I wanna do after that."