Man Arrested Ahead of Doja Cat Concert for Calling In Fake Bomb Threat

A man in Indianapolis, Indiana, was arrested Saturday evening after allegedly making in a fake bomb threat outside a Doja Cat concert.

The man was waiting in line to get into the free performance, Monument Circle in downtown Indianapolis, which was held as a celebratory precursor to Monday’s College Football Playoff national championship.

The concert had drawn a large crowd, and the man allegedly attempted to tell others he had an explosive device, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, who released a statement to Twitter regarding the incident.

According to the IMPD, the man they arrested was "trying to get through the security line for AT&T's Playoff Playlist Live."

"Nearby witnesses told police the individual said he had an explosive on him,” the IMPD stated. “IMPD officers responded, searched his bag and did not find an explosive."

Authorities added that the man "had unrelated outstanding warrants and was immediately arrested for those."

Deputy Chief Joshua Barker told the Indianapolis Star News, "A fan wanted to advance in line so he exercised very poor judgment and told those around him in line he had a bomb in his backpack. Someone did the right thing and alerted IMPD. The backpack was clean.”

The concert was slightly delayed, according to reports, but continued as planned.

The false alarm comes almost one month after Doja Cat announced she had to pull out of all the remaining iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Concert dates after testing positive for COVID-19.