Mama June's Boyfriend Geno Doak Sentenced to 16 Months in Crack Cocaine Case

Mama June Shannon's boyfriend, Eugene Edward "Geno" Doak, has been sentenced to 16 months for a crack cocaine case in Alabama.

According to court docs obtained by ET on Thursday, Geno was sentenced in Macon Community Corrections after copping a plea deal. After serving his 16 months, Geno will then be placed on probation for two years and will have to complete a substance abuse evaluation and treatment as part of the deal.

As ET previously reported, Geno and Mama June were arrested in Alabama in March of 2019. A spokesperson for the District Attorney's Office of Macon County told ET at the time that Mama June was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, while Geno was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence/harassment, felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. They both pleaded not guilty in October 2019.

Mama June later admitted that she and Geno would spend $2,500 a day, if not more, on drugs, but has been dedicated to living a sober and clean life since January 2020.

Mama June spoke to ET in March about her former drug use, getting sober and her five-year relationship with Geno ahead of the premiere of her new reality show, Mama June: Road to Redemption.

"It's about me and Geno, now, as of the 27th of this month, we'll be 14 months clean, off of cocaine. Been that way, no relapses," she said at the time. "Having to go back and talk about that lifestyle that we had… I don't ever want to go back to that lifestyle. I wake up every morning and tell myself, 'I'm going to stay clean these next 24 hours.' And that's my saying, every day."

Mama June told ET that finding the motivation to stay sober has been a combination of the show's production guidelines and her wanting to "give back."

"Production holds me accountable too. I have to take weekly drug testings," she admitted. "If you don't go take a drug test one week, or if me, or Geno fail, then I can't be in the show."

"I go to all these different rehabs and speak and give back my gift. That honestly is what keeps me clean, what keeps me sober because there's people that are fighting that fight that I know I fought through," she continued. "It gives me so much more gratitude than you will ever imagine and they give so much more back to me than I can ever give to them."

