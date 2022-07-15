Mama June Reacts to Pumpkin's Pregnancy: 'What the Hell Was She Thinking?' (Exclusive)

Mama June pulls out all the stops for eldest daughters Lauryn "Pumpkin" and Jessica Shannon on Friday's episode of Mama June: Road to Redemption, and ET has the exclusive details.

The three women spend time together in Las Vegas, where June treats Pumpkin and Jessica to a salon day and Pumpkin reveals to her mother that she is pregnant again, just one month after giving birth to her youngest son, Bentley.

This episode is the first glimpse of Pumpkin's pregnancy journey that eventually led to the birth of twins Sylus Ray and Stella Renae on May 19.

In Friday's episode, Mama June expresses concern for Pumpkin's growing family. "I'm happy for Pumpkin," she says, "but what the hell was she thinking? She's gonna have two kids under the age of one." Little does she know, it's actually three -- the episode seems to have been filmed before the pregnancy was revealed to be twins.

Nevertheless, June sees the incoming babie(s) as a good thing. "She's gonna realize that she's gonna need her mother," she continues. "We may be able to work on our relationship, may be able to spend time with the girls, be able to spend time with the grandbabies."

Pumpkin seems less optimistic about the mother-daughter dynamic. When June asks her why she didn’t share the news sooner, Pumpkin responds, "Why would I tell you first anyways? You're not even around!"

Pumpkin was reportedly granted sole custody of her sister, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, in April, following June's drug addiction and legal troubles. Much of Mama June: Road to Redemption focuses on her attempts to reconnect with the family following this split.

Pumpkin married her husband, Josh, in Las Vegas in May 2018. They are also parents to Ella, 4, and Bentley, now almost a year old.

Mama June: Road to Redemption airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on WEtv.