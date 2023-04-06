'Mama June: Family Crisis' Trailer: Mama June Breaks Down During Intense Therapy Session (Exclusive)

Mama June Shannon and her family don't have an easy road ahead of them on the newest season of Mama June: Family Crisis. ET has an exclusive sneak peek of the drama-packed series, complete with Mama June's wedding planning and an intense family therapy session.

The clip shows snippets of June's impending nuptials with her new husband, Justin, but the celebrations are frequently interrupted by her tenuous relationship with her daughters. Audiences hear Lauren "Pumpkin" Elfird say that she hasn't talked to her mother since the family's highly publicized court battle over Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson's child support. Lauren took full custody of Alana last year -- June will pay child support until Alana is 18 in August 2023.

Throughout the preview clip, Lauren appears steadfast in her separation from Mama June. "Why should I forgive her if she's not going to change her ways?" she says.

Whether or not Mama June will change remains a question, but one thing is certain: She doesn't stop with her attempts to speak with Lauren and Alana.

"I go to sleep and I'll cry," she says. "There's things the world don't know."

Tensions seem to be high even between Mama June and her husband, Justin. "You lied to my mom," he tells her at one point. "It's ridiculous, I didn't realize I married a f**king liar."

Meanwhile, Lauren speaks about her experience raising her and Josh's four kids in addition to Alana.

"My priority is my family of seven," Lauren says. "It's a struggle. Alana's diva attitude reminds me of Mama, and Jessica's keeping secrets from me."

Though Jessica "Chubbs" Shannon stays out of the preview for the most part, audiences catch a glimpse of her telling the camera she has "been dating someone," but that she hasn't yet told the family.

The preview clip culminates when Mama June asks the family to join her for a therapy weekend, where it appears many of the sisters and daughters shed tears.

"I do miss y'all," Mama June says through tears. "I do."

The trailer's release comes just one week after Alana commented on her sister, Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell's, cancer diagnosis.

"This is what I mean when I say you never truly know what somebody is going through at home. [N]o matter how famous they are," she wrote. "[Y]es, I’m very famous but normal s**t happens to me and my family & y’all need to realize that asap."

TMZ first reported that the 28-year-old has stage 4 cancer and received her adrenal carcinoma diagnosis in January. Anna underwent a series of tests for stomachaches, and cancer was discovered in her liver, kidney and lung, according to the outlet.

Anna has reportedly undergone her first round of chemotherapy, with further treatment decisions to be made depending on her reaction.

Mama June: Family Crisis premieres Friday, May 5 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on WE tv. New episodes will follow every Tuesday on the AMC streaming service ALLBLK.