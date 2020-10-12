Malik Beasley's Wife Says She Hasn't Received an Apology Amid Larsa Pippen Drama

NBA star Malik Beasley's wife, Montana Yao, is speaking out amid the drama surrounding her husband and Larsa Pippen.

Just last week, Yao reportedly filed for divorce after photos of Beasley and Pippen holding hands surfaced. In a lengthy Instagram post on Wednesday, Yao shared how "rough" things have been for her, as well as shared that she has yet to receive a "private or public" apology.

"Things have been pretty rough I'm not going to lie," Yao wrote, without naming names. "We were told to leave our family home 10 days ago and just like you all I'm pretty confused. There has been no private or public addressing of the situation nor any type of apology."

"I'm not the type to disclose too much information but I definitely will if or when I feel it is appropriate," she stated. "I mainly wanted to say, I have never received so many kind words of encouragement and love, and it has really held me up to be strong for not only myself, but more importantly for my son."

She also thanked the women and mothers "who have shared similar stories," as well as thanked the "men out there who have sent me support and understanding."

Yao and Beasley got married in March after dating for two years and they share a 1-year-old son, Makai.

Photos of the 24-year-old Minnesota Timberwolves guard and the 46-year-old ex of NBA legend Scottie Pippen were taken on Nov. 23 at a mall in Miami, Florida. Just one week earlier before the photos went wide, Beasley left a flirty comment on Pippen's Instagram, reading, "I just want to take you on a date and treat you like a queen."

Pippen later took to her Instagram Story to share a cryptic message with fans after the pictures emerged. "Don't always trust what you see on social media. Even salt looks like sugar," she wrote.

In another pointed message, she wrote: "Don't judge me until you know me. Don't underestimate me until you challenge me. And don't talk about me until you've talked to me."

Aside from her marriage to her now estranged husband, Pippen has also been linked to another NBA player. Last month, she revealed that she actually dated Tristan Thompson before Khloe Kardashian during her appearance on the Hollywood Raw podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn.

"[Kanye] has literally brainwashed the whole family into thinking I don't even know what," she said. "I don't even know. He talks so much about me being this and that and this and that."

The Kardashians had their own version about their fallout. Watch the video below to hear more.