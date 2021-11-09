Malala Yousafzai Gets Married at Her Home in UK

Malala Yousafzai is a married woman! The 24-year-old Nobel Peace Prize laureate shared the news Tuesday on social media along with some stunning photos taken at her home in the United Kingdom.

"Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life," she wrote. "We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead."

In one of the pics, Malala, dressed in rose pink, looks lovingly into her new husband's eyes. In another, they're seen presumably signing their marriage certificate, while in another they're posing with family.

Malala, who survived being shot aged 15 by a Taliban gunman in her native Pakistan in 2012, is known for advocating for women and girls in the Middle East and around the world.

In a recent issue of British Vogue, she admitted that she wasn't sure she ever would marry. "I still don't understand why people have to get married," she said in the magazine's July issue. "If you want to have a person in your life, why do you have to sign marriage papers, why can't it just be a partnership?"

Malala clearly changed her mind and has never looked happier! Congrats to the newlyweds.