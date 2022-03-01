Maksim Chmerkovskiy Evacuates Ukraine, Makes It to Poland After 'Traumatizing' Train Ride

Maksim Chmerkovskiy has arrived in Poland. The 42-year-old pro dancer, who has been documenting his time in Ukraine amid the current Russian invasion, shared on Monday via his Instagram Stories that he had made it onto a train to Poland.

"We're heading to Warsaw (hopefully). Train to Lviv was not an option," wrote Chmerkovskiy, who was in Ukraine to film as a judge for the country's version of World of Dance. "The situation at the train station is insane."

"I'm a big man with nothing but a backpack," Chmerkovskiy noted, calling the experience "traumatizing." Chmerkovskiy said he was in a train cabin with four adults and seven kids that normally holds three people.

"There's usually up to 30 people in this particular wagon," he wrote. "We were told we have to fit 135. Walkways are packed. People everywhere. It's sweaty and claustrophobic."

The former Dancing With the Stars pro added that watching a young boy "hysterically crying" as he said goodbye to his father "finally broke me."

Chmerkovskiy's wife, Peta Murgatroyd, reposted his update to her Instagram, writing, "@maksimc YOU CAN DO IT!!!!!!!! Get back home! I am so f**king proud of you for helping those kids on board!"

Maksim Chmerkovskiy/Instagram Story

Maksim Chmerkovskiy/Instagram Stories

Later Chmerkovskiy shared a video update, noting that he was at a station about 30 minutes from the border of Poland.

"They stopped to change wheels -- can't make this up -- on our train," he said.

On Tuesday, Chmerkovskiy finally confirmed, "I'm in Poland." He included the Ukrainian flag, Polish flag and prayer hands emoji in his post.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy/Instagram Stories

Prior to exiting Ukraine, Chmerkovskiy shared on social media that he had been arrested in Kyiv, though he didn't share why.

"All good -- promise," he said. "That was probably the least traumatizing moment in this whole thing as far as Ukraine is concerned."