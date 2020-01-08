Mahlon Reyes, 'Deadliest Catch' Star, Dead at 38

Mahlon Reyes, a deckhand on Deadliest Catch, has died. He was 38. A rep for Discovery confirms to ET that Reyes passed away, adding that their "thoughts and prayers go out to his family."

A rep for the Flathead County Sheriff's office also confirms to ET that Reyes died on Monday, July 27 at 12:10 a.m. at Kalispell Regional Medical Center in Montana. The cause and manner of death are still under investigation, with a pending autopsy at the Montana State Crime Laboratory. The Whitefish Police Department is also investigating his death, as that is is where the original medical call was received.

Reyes' wife, Heather Sullivan, told TMZ that he died after suffering a heart attack. Sullivan told the site that her husband was hospitalized after the heart attack but never regained consciousness. He was then taken off life support.

Reyes' wife said he was cremated and his Deadliest Catch crew will spread some of his ashes in the Bering Sea.

Reyes appeared on Deadliest Catch since 2012. His co-star, Nick McGlashan, mourned his death on Saturday, tweeting, "Love you Mahlonn m v you’re missed. RIP."

In another post shared on July 27, McGlashan shared a photo of the two, adding, "This place misses you. RIP Mahlon."

Sullivan also posted a message on Reyes' Facebook, writing, "He touched so many lives and he is up there smiling and watching over my protector from the sky."

Reporting by Joseph Corral.