Maddie Ziegler and Eddie Benjamin Seal Their Red Carpet Debut With a Kiss

Maddie Ziegler and Eddie Benjamin brought their romance to the red carpet! The cute couple attended the premiere of Bullet Train Monday at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles.

Marking their red carpet debut, Ziegler and Benjamin smiled for the cameras and had a picture-perfect moment when Benjamin sweetly kissed his girlfriend on the cheek.

The Dance Moms alum looked all grown up in a gorgeous, black, cutout gown that featured a high leg slit. For his part, the music producer rocked a navy blue, silk dress shirt with black slacks and finished the look with dashing navy loafers.

Granitz/FilmMagic

Ziegler, 19, and Benjamin, 21, first went public with their relationship in March 2020 but had been spotted together since December 2019, though they were reportedly just friends during that time. Solidifying their status as a fan-favorite couple, in April 2021, Ziegler starred in the music video for Benjamin's song, "Speechless." The creative production features the couple together and showcases Ziegler's dancing.

In January of this year, Ziegler spoke with ET and couldn't help but gush over her boyfriend. She said that her relationship with Benjamin is "the best-case scenario."

"I feel very excited every day that I get to date him," Ziegler said at the time. "We have such a good time together and we were best friends for a really long time before we dated. It's like I'm just hanging out with my best friend every day. It's really fun. It's honestly the best. I love it."

"I always was like, 'Oh, I'll never date someone that's in the industry,' just because it's intense, but we inspire each other," the actress shared. "He definitely inspires me every day, and he says that about me, which I'm like, 'Hopefully.'"

"We feed off of each other so much. I think it's so cool that we push each other every day," Ziegler added. "... It's cool that we can give each other advice. He's just been so supportive. I'm just his biggest fan. I can't wait for people to hear his music because it's just absolutely insane."