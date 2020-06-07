Machine Gun Kelly Mourns the Death of His Dad In Heartbreaking Post

Machine Gun Kelly's father has died. The singer shared the heartbreaking news on his Instagram on Sunday. Kelly began by sharing how he had planned to celebrate the one year anniversary of his fourth studio album, Hotel Diablo, but then his father "took his last breath."

"I had plans for the one year anniversary of Hotel Diablo today…that album was everything i wanted to say and i know it’s close to my fans," he began. "But my father took his last breath this morning, and ive never felt a pain this deep in my life. i’m setting my phone down. love you. thank you guys for everything."

The singer didn't share the cause of death.

