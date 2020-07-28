Lynn Shelton Celebrated With Posthumous Emmy Nomination for Directing 'Little Fires Everywhere'

Director Lynn Shelton was honored with her first-ever Emmy nomination on Tuesday, just over two months after her death.

The director, who helmed episodes of TV series like GLOW, Mad Men, New Girl and more -- in addition to her feature film work -- earned a posthumous nod for Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special for the series finale ofLittle Fires Everywhere, titled "Find a Way."

"That Lynn is honored by the Television Academy is not only a tribute to her accomplishments as a director but her style of directing," said Shelton's parents, Wendy Roedell and David "Mac" Shelton, in a statement to ET. "Always in control but kind-hearted. Making the final decisions but always soliciting input from her colleagues. Colleagues, yes, that is how she regarded everyone on the set, from grips and gaffers and set and costume designers to the director of photography and the actors. This is an honor for the ultimate collaborationist who knew that she would produce her best if she teased the best out of her teammates."

Kerry Washington, who starred in and executive produced the Hulu series, also celebrated Shelton's nod in her own statement on her Lead Actress nomination for her Little Fires Everywhere performances as Mia Warren.

"The tears came this morning when I heard about Lynn Shelton’s nomination for Little Fires Everywhere," Washington said, in part. "I’m so incredibly grateful that the Television Academy has chosen to honor Lynn with this very deserved nomination. I know she’s celebrating in the beyond."

Shelton died on May 16 after being hospitalized as a result of a previously unidentified blood disorder. She was 54.

Her partner, Marc Maron, tweeted his approval of the posthumous nod on Tuesday. "I know for a FACT Lynn Shelton would be thrilled with her Emmy nomination for directing for LFE!" Maron wrote. "Deserved. She was the real deal. Miss her. A lot. #RIP."

The prolific podcaster emotionally eulogized his late partner during his episode of WTF With Marc Maron following her death back in May.

"She was an amazing woman. She was an inspiration to so many people. So many people loved her. She was a determined artist, who just needed to put her expression out into the world in any way," he said in remembrance. "Tremendous love for people, for her friends, for her son, Milo. My relationship with her, I can't explain. But I gotta tell ya, no one's got anything bad to say about Lynn Shelton, that’s for f**king sure."