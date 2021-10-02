Lynda Carter Shares Tribute to Late Husband Robert A. Altman After 37 Years of Marriage

Lynda Carter is remembering her late husband. One week after her husband of 37 years, gaming CEO Robert A. Altman, died, Carter took to Instagram to pay tribute to him.

Alongside a black-and-white pic of the couple lounging on a picnic blanket, the Wonder Woman actress said her "beloved husband" is "the love of my life and he always will be."

"Our 37 years of marriage were an extraordinary gift," she wrote. "We shared the passion I hope everyone is lucky enough to experience in their lifetime. We protected each other and were each other’s champions always."

Lynda next mentioned her and Robert's children, Jessica, 30, and James, 33, writing that they have "always been grateful for the two beautiful lives we created together."

"They are the lights of my life, and were the greatest joy of Robert’s," Lynda wrote. "I see so much of Robert in them, and I know he lives on through them."

Lynda went on to express her thanks to fans who sent condolences, writing that she and her kids "especially love hearing about the times you met Robert at concerts or through his work in the gaming world."

"He loved meeting you and hearing your stories," she noted.

Lynda ended her tribute with a message directly to her late husband.

"You are the most honorable person that I have ever had the privilege to know. And I got to be your wife and the mother of your children," she wrote. "Thank you for giving me all the love in my life. Nothing could prepare our family for this moment, but we will do our best to follow our dreams and honor the legacy you’ve left behind. I will love you always and forever."

Bethesda, the company Robert co-founded and served as the CEO for, first announced his death on Feb. 4.

The Twitter post remembered Robert as "a true visionary, friend, and believer in the spirit of people and the power of what they could accomplish together," adding that he was "an extraordinary leader, and an even better human being."

Meanwhile, in a letter posted to the company's website, James, who worked there with his dad, remembered Robert as someone who was "fiercely loyal" and "had a way of connecting with people instantly."

James also shared the three biggest things he learned from his dad: "1. Nothing in life is as important as family and friends. Nothing else matters; 2. Turn square corners and live a life of integrity. You'll sleep well; 3. Discipline and hard work are more important than talent. (And come to a meeting prepared!)"