x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Dallas's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Dallas, Texas | WFAA.com

Entertainment Tonight

Lulus Sale: Take 40% Off Sale Items

Lulus Sale: Take 40% Off Sale Items

While you might be gearing up for the virtually endless list of Valentine's Day shopping deals and Presidents' Day Weekend sales ahead, there are some sales happening now that you won't want to miss. Case in point: the Lulus Sale. 

Without a doubt, the Lulus sale is the one-stop-shop you won't want to pass up -- especially when you're on the mission to build a wardrobe filled with on-trend style and have a budget to maintain. Whether you're looking for an effortlessly cool dress to spice up your everyday errands or want to build on your collection of athleisure, the brand's sale is sure to have it -- and for an epic deal.

From now until Jan. 31, you can get an additional 40% off of sale items. In other words, this is your chance to stock up on everyday wardrobe staples -- including leggings, graphic tees, denim, classic striped tanks, shoes and accessories -- as well as items you might save for more specific occasions (swimsuits for Spring Break, anyone?).

This discount applies to the retailer's entire sale section, which also means you can save on beloved fashion brands like Free People (which has been approved by none other than Selena Gomez), Steve Madden and Richer Poorer.

To get in on the Lulus sale (along with the major savings that come with it), all you have to do is enter the promo code SALE40 at the checkout. Once you do that, it's time to let the deals roll in.

Ready to shop? Scroll down to see ET Style's favorite items in the too-good-to-miss Lulus sale below.

Stay Home Olive Green Drawstring Lounge Pants

Lulus Stay Home Olive Green Drawstring Lounge Pants

Lulus

Stay Home Olive Green Drawstring Lounge Pants

Need a piece for your loungewear collection that isn't exactly like your other sweats? These wide-leg pants are for you.

$17 AT LULUS (REGULARLY $38)

Free People Brami Washed Burgundy Bra Top

Free People Brami Washed Burgundy Bra Top

Lulus

Free People Brami Washed Burgundy Bra Top

This minimalist-approved cami will easily be one of your favorite pieces to get from the Lulus sale.

$9 AT LULUS (REGULARLY $20)

Wilde Burgundy Ribbed Long Sleeve Mock Neck Bodysuit

Lulus Wilde Burgundy Ribbed Long Sleeve Mock Neck Bodysuit

Lulus

Wilde Burgundy Ribbed Long Sleeve Mock Neck Bodysuit

A sleek, fitted bodysuit is one of the most versatile pieces you can have in your wardrobe -- period.

$17 AT LULUS (REGULARLY $38)

Free People Galloon Racerback Grey Lace Bralette

Free People Galloon Racerback Grey Lace Bralette

Lulus

Free People Galloon Racerback Grey Lace Bralette

Shopping never goes wrong when it involves this tried-and-true lace bralette from Free People.

$9 AT LULUS (REGULARLY $20)

Zandra Black Suede Pointed-Toe Ankle Booties

Lulus Zandra Black Suede Pointed-Toe Ankle Booties

Lulus

Zandra Black Suede Pointed-Toe Ankle Booties

Whether you wear them now, later this spring or in the fall, these simple black boots are essential for anyone's closet.

$17 AT LULUS (REGULARLY $47)

Bubbly Personality Lavender Knit Oversized Cardigan Sweater

Lulus Bubbly Personality Lavender Knit Oversized Cardigan Sweater

Lulus

Bubbly Personality Lavender Knit Oversized Cardigan Sweater

This pretty lavender cardigan is perfect for cozying up during the colder months, and as an additional layering piece when the temperatures start to rise.

$17 AT LULUS (REGULARLY $54)

Adoring Looks 14KT Gold Layered Choker Necklace

Lulus Adoring Looks 14KT Gold Layered Choker Necklace

Lulus

Adoring Looks 14KT Gold Layered Choker Necklace

Just in case you want to add some new baubles to your jewelry collection, these dainty necklaces are on sale for $9.

$9 AT LULUS (REGULARLY $24)

Never Been Basic Black Ribbed Scoop Neck Tee

Lulus Never Been Basic Black Ribbed Scoop Neck Tee

Lulus

Never Been Basic Black Ribbed Scoop Neck Tee

Perhaps you're taking this chance to stock up on wardrobe basics like easy, everyday T-shirts. In which case, you'll want to add this scoop-neck tee to your arsenal.

$11 AT LULUS (REGULARLY $28)

Steve Madden Rezume White Leather Distressed Sneakers

Steve Madden Rezume White Leather Distressed Sneakers

Lulus

Steve Madden Rezume White Leather Distressed Sneakers

Steve Madden's leather sneakers are a great option -- especially when they're on sale -- for anyone who wants to update their shoe collection.

$33 AT LULUS (REGULARLY $90)

Favorite Dream Heather Grey Turtleneck Sweater

Favorite Dream Heather Grey Turtleneck Sweater

Lulus

Favorite Dream Heather Grey Turtleneck Sweater

Get this cozy, lush sweater now for under $30 while you can and keep it in your closet for years.

$27 AT LULUS (REGULARLY $74)

Gabriela Washed Black High Rise Skinny Jeans

Lulus Gabriela Washed Black High Rise Skinny Jeans

Lulus

Gabriela Washed Black High Rise Skinny Jeans

Take this time to stock up on classic, timeless denim pieces, like these black skinny jeans.

$39 AT LULUS (REGULARLY $78)

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Lingerie for Valentine's Day

Best Valentine's Day Gifts for Everyone You Love

Best Amazon Valentine's Day Deals on Handbags

Kate Spade Surprise Sale: Take Up to 75% Off Everything

Nike Winter Sale is Happening Now -- Save Up to 50% Off

Valentine's Day Guide -- What to Buy, What to Wear and What to Watch

Coach Valentine's Day Sale: Take Extra 15% Off Sale Styles

The Best Sales to Shop for Presidents' Day Weekend