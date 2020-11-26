Lululemon Black Friday 2020: Take 30% Off These Leggings

Lululemon just dropped their Lululemon Early Black Friday Sale, and at the top of our wish list is the Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 25" -- now nearly 30% off the regular price at just $69.

Available (for now) in five shades and a variety of sizes, these best-selling leggings are breathable, sweat-wicking and designed for training. We don't need to remind you that Lululemon products go fast during these sales, so if your size and favorite color are in stock, we recommend grabbing them now.

Elsewhere at the Lululemon Black Friday Sale, shop deep discounts of up to 50% across categories including women's clothing, men's clothing, leggings, yoga pants, sports bra styles, workout gear, yoga mat options, pant designs, jacket offerings and hoodies. No promo code is needed, and all items are final sale.

Score the Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 25" below and shop the rest of the Lululemon Early Black Friday sale while you can!

