Luke Bryan Helps Stranded Fan Change a Flat Tire

Luke Bryan is helping out a fan. The 45-year-old country singer pulled over to help Courtney Potts when the mom of two's tire blew in Columbia, Tennessee.

"When my tire blew in small town Tennessee who stopped to help? LUKE BRYAN," she wrote alongside a video of Bryan changing her tire. "He deserves all the praise."

In a second post from the encounter, Potts shared a pic Bryan took with her and her daughter after changing their tire. "My life is made," Potts wrote.

In the caption, Potts once again expressed her gratitude to the American Idol judge.

"Thank you again @lukebryan," she wrote. "I cannot thank you enough for helping me and my kids! It really made our day so much better!"

Potts told local ABC affiliate WKRN that her tire blew on her way to her parents' house and was "scared to keep going." After she pulled over to the side of the road, a man in a pickup truck soon did the same.

"He was like, 'Hey I almost hit you! This is a really bad road, we’ve got to get out of this curve,'" Potts said. "I knew his voice, and I was like, 'OK, this is happening!'"

"I’m not one of those to be like, 'Oh my god, it’s Luke Bryan!' I was just trying to be cool, and I didn’t want to make him feel awkward," she added. "He didn’t act like a celebrity, not even a little bit. He just looked like anybody else that would have pulled over."

Bryan, who was on his way to go hunting with his kids, Thomas, 13, and Tatum, 11, used his own jack to fix Potts' tire and was done in just 30 minutes, she said.

"I would just tell him thank you so much for stopping, he didn’t have to do that," she said. "Him being from the south, he knows people would have stopped, but he chose to stop even when he was busy, and I am just so grateful to them."