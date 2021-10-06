Ludacris Says He'd 'Love' to See Meadow Walker Join the 'Fast and the Furious' Franchise (Exclusive)

Ludacris would "love" for Meadow Walker to make her Fast and Furious debut. ET's Nischelle Turner spoke to the 44-year-old rapper, and he expressed his hopes about the late Paul Walker's daughter joining the franchise her dad was a major part of prior to his 2013 death.

"She is a phenomenal person. She has those great genetics, and I would love to see it," Ludacris said of the 22-year-old, who attended the premiere of F9 earlier this year. "That’s all I can say. I can’t confirm or deny. I’m hearing the rumors as well, but I know her personally, and her heart is made of gold."

Ludacris isn't the only member of the Fast and Furious cast who's hoping to welcome Meadow into the fold. Back in June, ET asked Vin Diesel about the possibility of having Meadow in the films. While he didn't say yes or no, he did coyly smile and point at the camera.

Shortly thereafter, Jordana Brewster told ET that she was crossing her fingers for Meadow to appear in the flicks, too. "Oh for sure, absolutely," Jordana said of whether it'd be possible for Meadow to join the franchise. "... I would love that. We'll see."

While Ludacris eagerly waits to see if Meadow will appear in the franchise, he's hard at work on his new animated Netflix series, Karma's World. He was inspired to create the series, which follows a middle schooler with rap dreams, by his 20-year-old daughter, Karma. He's also a girl dad to Cai, 7, Cadence, 6, and Chance, 2 months.

"They're watching these episodes, and I'm seeing how they react to them and what they're taking from them," he said of his daughters. "It's empowering them, and that was my main goal. I know if that's happening for my children, it's going to happen for children all around the world."

"They have their favorite episodes. They'll ask their questions. It's dialogue after with the parents. This is the type of interaction that we want," he continued. "We want them to ask questions, we want them to talk about real life situations and what they're going through. And that goal is being accomplished."

Karma's World will premiere Friday, Oct. 15 on Netflix.