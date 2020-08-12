Lucy Hale, Ciara and Billy Porter to Co-Host 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2020'

New year, new you, same fun co-hosts! For Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2021, the longtime host is reuniting with Lucy Hale, who previously helped him ring in the new year last time around, and Pose star Billy Porter.

Meanwhile, singer Ciara will be holding things down in Los Angeles for the fourth year in a row when the West Coast welcomes 2021.

"2020 has been a trying year for the world and I’m thrilled to have Billy and Lucy join me in ushering in a new year with fresh beginnings,” Seacrest said in a press release announcing the news on Tuesday. "We look forward to making sure it’s a night for everyone to remember."

With Seacrest, Hale and Porter at the helm in NYC, this year's spectacular will feature over five hours of live performances, going until 2 a.m., and will give viewers a look at how the Big Apple, and other major cities around the globe, ring in the New Year and bid farewell to 2020 once and for all.