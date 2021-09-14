'Love Life': HBO Max Shares Teaser and Premiere Date for Season 2

After season 1 of Love Life followed Darby (Anna Kendrick) through the ups and downs of her dating in New York City, the anthology rom-com series shifts focus to Marcus (William Jackson Harper) who goes through his own romantic journey in season 2. Ahead of its return to HBO Max in October, the streaming platform shared the first official teaser for the new episodes.

Created by Sam Boyd, who shares showrunner duties with Bridget Bedard and Rachelle Williams, season 2 follows Jackson’s character, Marcus, who just had the rug pulled out from under him after the unexpected end to a marriage with the woman he thought was the one. After he’s forced to start dating again, Marcus’ friends -- his sister Ida (Punkie Johnson), best friend Yogi (Chris “Comedian CP” Powell) and Mia (Jessica Williams) -- are there to help him rebuild his life brick by brick.

The new season, which is narrated by Keith David, also features Arian Moayed, Leslie Bibb and John Earl Jelks in recurring roles, with guest stars Maya Kazan, Ego Nwodim, Kimberly Elise, Blair Underwood, Janet Hubert and Jordan Rock all making appearances throughout. Additionally, season one stars Zoë Chao, Peter Vack, Sasha Compére, Nick Thune as well as Kendrick will reprise their characters in the new episodes, as shown in the new teaser.

Those return appearances, Boyd says, are purposeful, previously explaining to ET that Love Life functions as a “shared universe” set in New York City, where there are “many stories happening at any given moment.” That said, Darby’s own story continues beyond season 1, with her life and story running parallel to what’s happening to Marcus.

“So the ways that she and other first season characters weave in and out of this second season story” is something they plan to replicate with each new season, Boyd said, “picking up with new people and exploring them just as thoroughly as we did with Darby and now Marcus.”

Love Life season 2 debuts Oct. 28 on HBO Max.