'Love Island' Season 3 Cast: Meet the 12 Islanders Looking for Love

CBS' paradise of pleasure returns for season 3 in just a little over a week and it's time to meet the 12 islanders entering the villa for their shot at love -- and the $100,000 grand prize. Among the new crop of singles are a COVID-19 relief worker, a psychiatric nurse, a personal trainer and a budtender ranging in age from 23 to 28.

Following CBS' directive last November that its reality shows feature casts that are at least 50 percent diverse starting in 2021, the network has stayed true to its word with half of the Love Island cast being BIPOC.

With the villa relocating to Hawaii following stints in Fiji (season 1) and Las Vegas (season 2), Love Island is also featuring 15 hours of extra content exclusively on the ViacomCBS streaming service Paramount+, that's deemed "too hot for broadcast," including "unfiltered glimpses into the villa and fiery episodes."

Following the 90-minute premiere after Big Brother on July 7, Love Island will air new episodes Thursday, Friday and Sunday during its first week before airing continuous episodes Tuesdays through Fridays, as well as Sundays, for the remainder of the season.

These islanders have us swiping right on an EPIC Summer 💕



Don’t miss the Season 3 premiere of @loveislandusa, July 7th on CBS! pic.twitter.com/rAHnhBDnzS — CBS (@CBS) June 29, 2021

Host Arielle Vandenberg and narrator Matthew Hoffman return, as well as the popular twist Casa Amor. Viewers will be able to vote on the Love Island app all season, having input on who goes on dates, who’s at risk from being dumped from the Island and who they pick as their favorites. One couple will be crowned the winners of Love Island at the end of the season.

Meet the 12 islanders who will be looking for romance on Love Island below.

Olivia Kaiser

CBS

Age: 28

Business Owner

Anchorage, AK

Kyra Lizama

CBS

Age: 23

COVID Relief Worker

Honolulu, HI

Trina Njoroge

CBS

Age: 24

Psychiatric Nurse

Hacienda Heights, CA

Cashay Proudfoot

CBS

Age: 25

Waitress

Brooklyn, NY

Shannon St. Claire

CBS

Age: 24

Controller at Construction Company

Bucks County, PA

Korey Gandy

CBS

Age: 28

Rental Car Agent

Virginia Beach, VA

Josh Goldstein

CBS

Age: 24

College Athlete

Haverhill, MA

Jeremy Hershberg

CBS

Age: 27

Personal Trainer

New York, NY

Melvin “Cinco” Holland, Jr.

CBS

Age: 25

Delivery Driver

Ashburn, VA

Christian Longnecker

CBS

Age: 24

Coffee Company Owner

Oahu, HI

Will Moncada

CBS

Age: 26

Budtender

Colombia

Javonny Vega

CBS

Age: 26

Real Estate Investor

Boca Raton, FL

Love Island premieres Wednesday, July 7 at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT after Big Brother on CBS. For more, watch below.

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.