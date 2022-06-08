'Love Island' Gets Premiere Date on Peacock

According to Peacock, the new Love Island -- which moved to the streaming service with a two-season pickup after a three-season run on CBS -- promises to be "hotter than ever." A new crop of islanders will couple up in new surroundings to compete in "naughtier games and sexier challenges." Throughout their stay, temptations will rise and drama will ensue as Islanders are forced to decide if they want to remain with their current partners or “recouple” with someone new. Viewers can also vote to determine who gets another shot at love and who leaves the villa alone.