'Love Island' Addresses Noah's Sudden Exit From Show

On Sunday's episode of Love Island, viewers noticed there was one islander missing from the action: Noah Purvis.

While CBS' dating competition show did not address why he was nowhere to be seen in the villa on the latest episode, it is acknowledging Noah's abrupt exit from the game with a new statement. The islanders also did not mention Noah in their conversations or challenges.

“It has been brought to our attention that cast member Noah Purvis provided false information on his application to Love Island, which violates his contestant agreement," CBS and ITV America said in a statement to ET. "He has been removed from the show.”

Noah was one of three new male islanders, including Bennett Sipes and Bennie Bivens, who entered the villa on Day 26, making his first appearance on the Sept. 17 episode. He also appeared on the Sept. 18 episode.

The 24-year-old Missouri resident made moves in an attempt to woo one of the OG islanders, Moira Tumas, and was key in informing Cely Vazquez about what went down at Casa Amor with her beau, Johnny Middlebrooks, and eliminated islander Mercades Schell. Fans have speculated on social media as to why Noah was suddenly removed from the game.

Noah has yet to publicly address his sudden exit from Love Island. CBS has removed images of Noah from its press site.

The latest episode ended on a cliffhanger in the latest recoupling, with Moira faced with the unenviable task of picking between her current "friend-zoned" partner, Connor Trott (who admitted lingering feelings for Mackenzie Dipman), former partner Calvin Cobb or one of the new boys.

ET has the exclusive first look at Monday's episode, which also offers a sneak peek at two new girls entering the villa with hopes of shaking up the game, power couple Justine and Caleb possibly hitting an impasse in their relationship and a sexy striptease challenge. Watch the exclusive clip above.

Love Island airs nightly on CBS.

