'Love Is Blind' Star Micah Says She Felt 'Duped' After the Reunion (Exclusive)

SPOILER ALERT: If you haven't watched season 4 of Love Is Blind and the reunion special, proceed with caution.

Micah shared that she wasn't aware that Paul had made comments about not being able to picture her as a mother until the finale aired this past Friday, and in the subsequent discussion with Paul, she seemed more confused than ever.

ET's Will Marfuggi exclusively spoke with Micah on the red carpet after the show, where she changed out of her red "revenge dress" and into a tan number.

Netflix

"I had to get rid of the revenge dress. I was over it," she told ET, laughing, noting that she "absolutely [did] not" get revenge during the reunion.

"I think it did create a little more confusion for me," she shared of Paul's comments about her lack of "nurturing presence." "Going into tonight, I was kind of under the impression that he didn't mean it like that. That's kind of what he was feeding me before I got out there and his response didn't necessarily add up like that for me. So it was a little bit hurtful."

Micah, who previously confirmed to ET that she and Paul dated again after the show finished filming, added that the reunion showed her that there was no hope for a future for them.

"I think I've always held a place in my heart that maybe there was a future for Paul and I and after hearing that, not only is there obviously not, but there kind of never was," she said. "And I feel a little duped. I think growing, moving on and moving forward is what's on the horizon."

As for whether she feels the need to have any future conversations with her ex, Micah said she doesn't think it's necessary.

"I don't need to hear any more. It's OK," she said. "I want him to be happy. I want to be happy. I think we've said what we're going to say."

Netflix

As for Paul, he also spoke with ET, saying he was frustrated at how his altar decision was portrayed.

"I think it was extremely reductive in the way that they dismissed all nuance and complexity in why I said no," he shared of his altar moment. "It was framed as, the reason that I said no was that she wasn't able to fill a mothering role and a nurturing atmosphere and whatever. That was one piece of the puzzle. It was incredibly complex, but that was the answer. That was the reason why. And that's just a fraction of the story."

Micah added that she wished she'd been able to "own up to my part" of her controversial behavior with pal Irina Solomonova during the reunion special, and she reacted to co-star Zack Goytowski's comments that she never intended to marry Paul.

"I feel like his comment was so out of left field that I don't even want to give it the time of day. I don't even know where that came from," Micah said. "No one wanted to own up to saying that because probably no one said it. I think he was making a lot of comments to hurt other people during the entire thing. I don't understand, but it's not my business. It's not true."

Love Is Blind season 4 and the reunion special are currently streaming on Netflix.