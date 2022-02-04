'Love Is Blind' Star Mark Cuevas Welcomes Second Child With Aubrey Rainey Almost Two Months Early

Mark Cuevas and his fiancée, Aubrey Rainey, are elated about the birth of their second child, who arrived early at 32 weeks.

The Love Is Blind star and Aubrey each took to Instagram and announced that Axton Anders Cuevas was born on Thursday. Cuevas also revealed that, because Axton was born prematurely, he's been taken to the newborn intensive care unit. Cuevas posted a video and said, "We have brought our new baby boy into the world. So, because he is a preemie he is going to the NICU right now. We'll keep everybody posted."

Rainey also took to her Instagram Story and posted, "Baby boy is here! He is doing great! Thank you to all of you for the prayers & sweet messages! We did it @markanthonycuevas_! Feeling so blessed beyond and grateful for the health of us all. Truly blessed with the best two little boys and soon to be husband."

Mark Cuevas / Instagram

Cuevas and Rainey, who got engaged in November 2020, welcomed their first child together, son Ace, last April. In a separate Instagram Story, Rainey posted a photo of Ace wearing a hat and pajamas while also writing, "I cannot believe this little guys brother is here! I can't wait until the baby can go home and they can meet. You guys- the boys seriously look like TWINS comparing them both at their birth."

She added, "We have two boys who are 9 months apart and get to be forever bffs. Today was a long day. Baby is in nicu already making progress."

Following Ace's birth last year, Cuevas took to Instagram and shared Rainey spent 19 hours in labor.

"Blessed is an understatement," he captioned the post in part. "After 19 hours of labor Aubrey delivered our beautiful baby boy and words cannot describe all the emotions we’ve been feeling for the past 24 hrs. He’s safe, healthy and has his mother’s smile!"