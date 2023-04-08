'Love Is Blind' Star Bartise Bowden Reveals He's a Father: 'Meet My Little Man'

Surprise, surprise. Bartise Bowden is a father.

The Love Is Blind star took to Instagram on Friday and posted a series of photos and videos revealing the little guy. In the first photo, Bartise can be seen with the little boy sleeping in his arms. The next slide shows video of Bartise and the kid on the couch watching The Masters. He looks into the camera and says that watching the major golf tournament's a tradition he had with his father.

At one point, it appears Bartise identifies the little boy as Ayden or Aiden.

"Ready to see your first ever Tiger Woods golf shot? Look at that. Look at that. Let’s see if he watches," Bartise says in the video. "I used to do this with my dad. There it goes. There it goes. There goes Tiger. Masters weekend. Say hi, Aiden. Yeah, he’s interested. He’s got the green on and everything."

In another photo, Bartise and the little boy are seen in green on what appeared to be St. Patrick's Day. The kid's decked out in head to toe with a four-leaf clover beanie and set of pajamas, while Bartise donned green beads around his neck.

It's unclear who the mother is or if Bartise is in a relationship.

Bartise also took to his Instagram Story and posted a video of him holding his son.

"Say what's up buddy. Yeah, we went from zaddy on the screen to daddy in real life," he said. "He just spit up all over us. Did you do that? who did that/ Yeah, you wanna hide? he's a little camera shy just like his daddy is."

In the caption, Bartise wrote, "Might’ve been the villain on tv, but I’m gonna be the hero for him. Instagram, meet my little man ❤️ #bigfella."

The announcement comes ahead of the Love Is Blindseason 4 live reunion slated for Sunday, April 16 on Netflix.

Bartise, of course, was the self-proclaimed villain on season 3 of the hit Netflix series. Back in November, the 27-year-old senior analyst, who got engaged to Nancy Rodriguez on the show but said no to her at the altar, held a Q&A sesh and was asked if he considered himself to be the villain.

"Absolutely, 100 percent, definitely the villain," Bartise replied. "I looked like a dumba**, I looked arrogant. I looked insensitive. I looked selfish. It is what it is. I can only learn from it. I can only grow from it. Watching it back was a blessing to me because when I was going through it I didn't have any of those feelings and now I do. Embarrassed and ashamed. This is the villain right here," he added, pointing to himself.