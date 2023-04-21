'Love Is Blind' Star Alexa Lemieux Says She's Tired of People Guessing If She's Pregnant

Posting a montage of footage from the event, Alexa captioned the post, "I haven’t talked about my body on here in awhile, because I’m honestly so sick of it being a conversation. I’m tired of people guessing if I’m pregnant or not. I’m tired of people telling me either I’ve lost or gained weight. I’ve been focusing on my happiness and more important things than my size."

She added that while she's confident in her body today, "it’s taken years for me to love myself at any size that I am."

Noting she works on her confidence "every day," Alexa added, "I’ll never be able to get people to stop being a**holes, but I can hopefully help someone find their confidence so that the negativity doesn’t get to them. You have to truly love your inner self before you can love the outside. I look forward to the day when our bodies are no longer a discussion and we can just be who we are."

She ended her message, writing, "Carbs and personality got me here and I’m not going anywhere. 🤍"

Alexa has been candid about criticisms surrounding her body in the past, noting that she is not, in fact, plus-sized.

“I love so much that I can represent a very normal sized figure," she shared on the Betches' Diet Starts Tomorrow podcast in February. "People act like I'm this massive human being. I am a size eight to 10, like I am below average in America."

Alexa and Khloe hit it off at the Good American event, with the 38-year-old Hulu star posting pics from their meeting.

"When Hulu and Netflix collide 🤍 @mrsalexalemieux you beautiful girl you! Twins 👯‍♀️ 🤍 I think some of us single K sisters should go on LIB. What do you think?" she captioned the post.