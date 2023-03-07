'Love Is Blind' Season 4 Cast: Meet the Singles and Follow Them on Instagram

It's time to meet a whole new batch of singles looking for love! The season 4 cast of Love Is Blind has been announced and there are 30 new contestants mainly from Seattle, Washington, looking to find their soulmates.

Co-hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey are back to guide the West Coasters on their journey to their happy, sad, and chaotic endings. The contestants range in age from 26 to 39 and have a whole host of interesting professions from flight attendants to even a marriage therapist.

The new season hits Netflix on Friday, March 24. And ET has done some digging and even found some of the contestants on Instagram if you'd like to do some more snooping into their post-show life.

Here are the contestants on season 4:

Amber, 34, Flight Attendant

April, 29, Sales & Marketing Coordinator

Ava, 32, Communications Specialist

Bill, 33, Real Estate Investor

Bliss, 33, Senior Program Manager

Brandie, 39, Real Estate Broker

Brett, 36, Design Director

Chelsea, 31, Pediatric Speech Language Pathologist

Chris, 32, Technical Recruiter

Conner, 28, Operations Manager

Irina, 26, Business Owner

Jack, 30, Software Sales

Jackelina, 27, Certified Dental Assistant

Jimmy, 29, Technical Product Manager

Josh, 31, Project Engineer

Josh "JP," 30, Plant Operations Director

Juan, 30, Mortgage Loan Officer

Kacia, 31, Family Support Specialist

Kendra, 33, Social Worker

Kwame, 33, Sales Development Manager

Marshall, 27, Marketing Manager

Micah, 27, Marketing Manager

Molly, 32, Marriage & Family Therapist

Monica, 31, Elementary School Teacher

Paul, 29, Environmental Scientist

Quincy, 36, Gym Owner & Fitness Coach

Ryland, 29, Commercial Insurance & Real Estate

Tiffany, 37, Client Lead Recruiter

Wendi, 28, Aerospace Engineer

Zack, 31, Criminal Defense Attorney