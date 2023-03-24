'Love Is Blind' Season 4: Are Kwame and Chelsea Still Together?

SPOILER ALERT: If you haven't watched the first five episodes of Love Is Blind season 4, proceed with caution.

It didn't take long to get totally hooked on season 4 of Love Is Blind. The latest installment of the Netflix dating show has a whole new crop of singles searching for their spouses and after the first five episodes dropped on March 24, viewers got to see 33-year-old sales development manager Kwame Appiah fall first for 27-year-old marketing manager Micah Lussier and then move on to 31-year-old speech language pathologist Chelsea Griffin once Micah went with another man.

Kwame pulled out all the stops -- and his acoustic guitar -- to win Chelsea's affection, eventually popping the question in the pods.

And though their initial chemistry seemed to be in sync for their first meeting, things got complicated once the pair headed to Mexico to meet the other couples.

In Mexico, Kwame came face-to-face with Micah, who was engaged to 29-year-old environmental scientist Paul Peden. The attraction between Kwame and Micah was undeniable, with each privately commenting on the other as they hung out poolside.

Then Micah threw in a joking barb about Kwame's faux pod proposal, and things went south quickly. Kwame confronted Micah about her comment and the two spent a good amount of time hashing things out. Perhaps too much time.

The interaction didn't sit well with Chelsea, who later asked her man why he felt the need to talk for so long with his ex.

Kwame noted that he felt he needed "closure" with Micah, and when Chelsea asked if he felt he'd gotten it, he replied, "Not fully but enough."

Though Kwame and Chelsea seemingly mended fences after their spat, the teaser for the remainder of the season shows that this won't be the last time that Kwame and Micah have a flirty interaction. In one clip, Micah even asks Kwame if he thinks he made the right decision before he cracks a mischievous grin.

So will Chelsea and Kwame go the distance and make it to the altar and beyond? That remains to be seen. The contestants on Love Is Blind are known for wiping their social media pages of any details about their present-day relationship status. But ET has done some digging online to see if there are any clues pointing toward the future of Kwame and Chelsea.

The pair is not currently following each other on social media, but Kwame is following Micah and Paul. Case closed? Not quite.

Earlier this month, fellow contestant Zack Goytowski shared video of himself on a boat with Kwame. In the clip, two arms are seen coming into the frame wearing a puffy lavender-colored jacket.

That same day, Chelsea posted a pic of herself in an identical lavender jacket and rainbow-tipped manicure. She also snapped a shot, seemingly of the same harbor where it appeared that Zack's video came from.

In addition to Zack, the day out with friends included Paul, but there was no footage of Micah. Whether or not Kwame and Chelsea tied the knot and stayed together is still unknown, but they appear to at least be hanging out.

New episodes of Love Is Blind season 4 will be released on Friday, March 31.