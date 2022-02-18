'Love Is Blind' Season 2: Meet the Couples Who Got Engaged in the Pods But Were Never Featured on the Show

Love might be blind, but even more so when viewers don't get to see it! Turns out, two couples who got engaged on season 2 of the hit Netflix dating show Love Is Blind were never featured.

Though contestants Caitlin McKee -- a 31-year-old working in medical software sales -- and Joey Miller -- a 30-year-old business strategy consultant -- met in the pods and even got engaged, their story never played out for viewers. The two hopefuls shared their love story on social media after the show premiered earlier this month.

Netflix

Caitlin took to Instagram, sharing a slideshow of photos of her and Joey together after their experience in the pods.

"What you didn’t see is that I also found love in the pods and left the show with a fiancé," she wrote. "@millerj5001 and I had an amazing summer and fall with the opportunity to travel, meet each other’s families, and build a genuine relationship without the cameras and crew. Although we ultimately chose to go our separate ways recently, we are choosing to remain friends and he will always hold a special place in my heart."

Joey also posted about the romance, writing, "Meet @caitlinmckee. We vibed from first pod date, got WAY deep WAY fast, surprised each other with Drumsticks/tacos/Tequila/Bieber serenades, got engaged without ever seeing each other, and had an amazing summer and fall together without all the cameras. Grateful to @loveisblindnetflix for introducing me to such a strong, caring, and compassionate woman. We are no longer together, but absolutely fell in love blindly."

The couple remains close with several Love Is Blind co-stars, who commented on Caitlin's post.

"Love you! You are such an amazing and beautiful person. I’m happy I know you. ❤️❤️❤️" Mallory Zapata, who is part of one of the engaged couples on the show, commented.

"I admire your strength so much, love you both," Deepti Vempati, who is also engaged on the show, wrote.

"Such a beautiful, amazing, supportive woman!!! Love you so much and am so grateful for our friendship. Writing this with so much grace as always. ❤️" Danielle Ruhl, another contestant, wrote.

And contestant Natalie Lee commented, "❤️ love you Caitlin!"

Both Caitlin and Joey also shared lots of group photos with other Love Is Blind castmates after filming for the show wrapped.

Caitlin and Joey weren't the only couple who found themselves on the cutting room floor of season 2. Kara Williams -- a 32-year-old client services manager -- and Jason Beaumont -- a 31-year-old flight attendant -- also got engaged.

Netflix

Jason also posted about his unaired love story with Kara on Instagram, writing, "There has been a lot of people asking me why I had no luck in the pods... SURPRISE! kara_williams & I walked out of the pods an engaged couple as well! Kara, has been one of the most charismatic, loving, & supportive people I’ve ever met, she is hands down one of the strongest women I’ve ever been around."

He noted that they have "unfortunately," split since the show wrapped, adding, "that will never take away the feelings & love I had for her throughout this process."

As for why these two stories didn't play out on the series, Love Is Blind creator Chris Coelen simply notes there wasn't enough time or resources to show all of the couples.

"You only have so many crews and so much budget and so much time,” he said. “It would be amazing to follow everybody, but you just have to decide what feels like a good group to follow.”

Season 1 of the show also included couples whose love stories were omitted for the same reason.