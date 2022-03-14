'Love Is Blind' Cast, Including Kyle and Deepti, Enjoys Weekend Getaway for Natalie's Birthday

Season 2 of Love Is Blind may have wrapped, but some of the cast remain tight. Over the weekend, several couples and singles from the hit Netflix show enjoyed a getaway in honor of co-star Natalie Lee's birthday.

The group didn't share their location, but did post lots of fun pics and videos from a modern-style cabin in the snow.

"winter weekend getaway :):)" Danielle captioned some shots at the location with her husband.

Deepti posted pics in the snow, writing, "The cold never bothered me anyway," and another of her snapping pics while facing another camera, writing, "Shoot your shot 📸"

Kyle replied to the pic, "Bout to reload🔫"

Danielle commented on the post, "Who u takin a pic of 👀," prompting fellow co-star Shayne Jansen, who was not on the trip, to reply, "@dnellruhl Kyle shirtless in the snow obvi."

Natalie Lee/Instagram Stories

Natalie Lee/Instagram Stories

Natalie Lee/Instagram Stories

Deepti Vempati/Instagram

Ever since the reunion episode of Love Is Blind dropped in which Kyle confessed his unseen connection to Deepti in the pods, fans have been curious about the pair's status. They have been spotted out together in Chicago, and have been leaving lots of flirty comments on one another's photos.

ET spoke with fellow contestant Sal Perez last week about his thoughts on the rumored romance.

"I know that they are very friendly," Sal told ET. "Even some of our cast members, some of the cast is asking about that. But I just kinda wanna stay away... give them their privacy. They know what they're doing. I know that they've been hanging out a lot, but I couldn't tell you for sure what's going on."

The group seemingly had a blast celebrating Natalie's 30th birthday together, as she held up a Hostess cake with a candle in it.

Despite rumors that Natalie and Sal had sparked a romance, Sal assured ET that they were "cozy in our friend zone," and that there was nothing romantic between them.