Los Tigres del Norte Urge the Latinx Community to Get Their COVID-19 Vaccines

Los Tigres del Norte are the latest artists to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The norteño band released a public service video to encourage others to do the same, and take measures to protect themselves, their families, friends and communities.

"Los Tigres Del Norte have worked tirelessly for many years hoping to be a voice that represents the people of our community -- telling the many stories on the hardships we have faced, both in the hopes of always fighting for a better tomorrow, and that we can proudly and safely come together often to celebrate our culture," the band exclusively tells ET in a statement. "This COVID crisis has hit our community particularly hard, taking many of our loved ones from us too soon, and keeping us isolated from our wider families for far too long. But now there is a very clear path for us to move toward that better tomorrow together again by getting vaccinated."

"We have proudly joined with the state of California’s Listos California program, along with the National Hispanic Foundation for the Arts and the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), to help get out the important word that, regardless of any confusion that may have caused some of us to have questions early on, we know that safe and effective vaccines are NOW available to us all," the band continues. "ALL the members of Los Tigres del Norte have been happy to roll up our sleeve and are now fully vaccinated."

The musical group adds, "We’ve done this for the health and well-being of ourselves, our families, and we hope, for all our fans that will also join us."

"The faster we all become vaccinated, the sooner our loved ones will be better protected, and we can start planning to come together again in larger gatherings to celebrate our music, our culture and so much more," they conclude.

According to statistics, "As of April 19, 2021, around 29% of coronavirus cases in the U.S. were among people of Hispanic or Latino origin, and 11% of cases were among non-Hispanic Blacks."

Los Tigres del Norte join more than 100 million people across the United States who have been vaccinated. Many other artists, including John Legend, Mariah Carey, Dolly Parton and more, have also urged their fans to get the vaccine now that everyone is eligible to receive it.

