Lori Loughlin's Daughters Bella and Olivia Jade Say They're 'Proud' of Her in Mother's Day Tributes

Lori Loughlin's daughters sent her sweet Mother's Day wishes over social media on Sunday.

The former Fuller House star was honored by daughters Bella Giannulli, 21, and Olivia Jade Giannulli, 20, who both gushed over how "proud" they are of their mom. Their posts come just days after Loughlin lost her bid to have the charges against her dropped in the college admissions scam.

"Happy Mother’s Day to all the mamas out there. Thank you God for mine!!!!" Olivia wrote alongside throwback photos of herself with Loughlin. "You are my best friend and have held my hand every day for 20 years making it look like motherhood is an easy job. You are one of a kind. I love you so so so much & cannot wait to give you all the love in the world today & forever. Thank you for being you. You are the most special person to me . I am so blessed to be your daughter and so proud to call you mom. ❤️ I LOVE YOU."

Bella added in her post, "The strength mothers’ have is unparalleled, I think they might be the closest thing we have to superheroes. Happy Mother’s Day Mama, I love you. I’m so proud to be your daughter today & everyday."

On Friday, U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton declined to dismiss the charges against Loughlin, her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, and several other parents after they accused investigators of fabricating evidence.

Loughlin and Giannulli are accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters admitted to the University of Southern California as recruits for the crew team, though neither of them had ever participated in the sport. The actress' lawyers alleged that prosecutors acted inappropriately in regard to one of their main witnesses, Singer, and that they tried to conceal exculpatory evidence.

Both Giannulli and Loughlin have pleaded not guilty to all charges leveled against them, claiming their payments were donations to the school and not bribes. The couple is to face trial along with six other parents in October.

A source told ET last week that "Lori is convinced she did nothing wrong and wasn't expecting the judge to side against her. Despite her set back, she has no plans to back down from her non guilty plea. She strongly believes that [bribery scam ring-leader Rick] Singer misrepresented himself and, because she thought he'd acted on behalf of the school, she feels she is innocent."

The source added that Loughlin "never in her life thought that she would ever be in this position, and it's almost like a bad dream she can't wake up from. Lori is determined to prove her innocence and she won't back down."

"The ruling made Lori nervous," the source noted.

According to ET's source, Loughlin "works very hard to hide her fear from her daughters."

"The girls are following their parents lead. Lori's friends are very concerned that in trying to protect her daughters that they might just be misleading them to believe it's an easy win," the source said. "They worry the girls will be unprepared for the verdict because they trust their parents and it's in no way cut and dry."

In the meantime, the source shared that Loughlin and her girls "are still social distancing together and, for the most part, have tried to separate themselves from anything related to the scandal. Olivia and Bella are happy and have been staying with [Olivia's boyfriend] Jackson [Guthy]. Olivia and Jackson are happier than ever and they even started a family by adopting a puppy."

