Lori Loughlin Loses Bid to Have Charges Dropped Against Her in College Admissions Scam

Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, did not get the answer they were hoping for from U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton.

In Boston on Friday, the federal judge declined to dismiss the charges against the Fuller House star, her husband and several other parents after they accused investigators of fabricating evidence.

Loughlin and Giannulli are accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose, admitted to the University of Southern California as recruits for the crew team, though neither of them had ever participated in the sport.

The 55-year-old actress' lawyers alleged that prosecutors acted inappropriately in regard to one of their main witnesses -- bribery scam ring-leader Rick Singer -- and that they tried to conceal exculpatory evidence.

Judge Gorton said on Friday that while they could have turned over evidence sooner, "the government has not lied to or misled the court."

"To the extent the defendants are dissatisfied with Singer’s purported denials of any wrongdoing in connection with his rehearsed telephone calls, they will have ample opportunity to cross examine him if and when he testifies at trial," Gorton wrote.

Both Giannulli and Loughlin have pleaded not guilty to all charges leveled against them, claiming their payments were donations to the school and not bribes. The couple is to face trial along with six other parents in October.