'Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days': Loren's Mom Criticizes Her Family Plans (Exclusive)

Loren has some big family plans for her and husband Alexei and their three kids, but her mom is firmly against it. In this exclusive clip from Monday's new episode of Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days, Loren shares with her shocked friends that she's considering moving the family to Israel for at least five years and her mom can't help but voice her opinion.

Loren and Alexei met when she was on a birthright trip to Israel and he was the medic. 90 Day Fiancé cameras followed their journey when Alexei moved to the U.S. to be with her. In the clip, Loren tells her close friends that she and Alexei are now thinking of moving to Israel for five to seven years. Her mom then butts in the conversation and is firmly against Loren moving.

"I don't know many people who would get up in the morning and just jump in their car and come to the rescue because that can't happen if we're not there," she points out.

But Loren is clearly not happy about her mom inserting herself into the conversation.

"I feel like she's trying to overhear things and voice her opinion and voice her concern even though this conversation has nothing to do with her," she tells cameras.

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days airs Mondays at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT on TLC and Discovery+.

In a preview for this season of the hit 90 Day Fiancé spinoff, Loren and her mom get into an intense argument about a possible move to Israel.

"She's tried to control me my whole life and she hates that she's lost control," Loren says about her mom, before her mom is seen shockingly telling her to "shut the f**k up." Watch the video below for more.