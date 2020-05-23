Look Back at the 'Full House' Cast 25 Years After the Sitcom Ended!

Can you believe it's been exactly 25 years since Full House went off the airwaves? Have mercy!



After eight very successful seasons on ABC -- including four as part of the beloved '80s and '90s TGIF lineup -- the series wrapped on May 23, 1995.



Though we've since seen almost all of the actors return on the Netflix revival Fuller House -- which will end in June, when the second half of season 5 begins streaming -- it's pretty wild to look back and see what the Tanner family and their pals looked like when the show premiered back in 1987.



After all, the Olsen twins were just six months old when they took on the role of mischievous youngest daughter Michelle Tanner, while Jodie Sweetin and Candace Cameron Bure were five and 11 when they scored the roles of Stephanie and D.J., respectively.



Seriously, just look at these precious faces from the pilot: