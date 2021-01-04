Logan Paul Dishes On Surprising 'Masked Singer' Elimination and Future Floyd Mayweather Fight (Exclusive)

This season of The Masked Singer has been one shocking unmasking after the next. This week, Grandpa Monster was eliminated, and the hidden celeb turned out to be none other than YouTube superstar-turned-boxer Logan Paul.

Speaking with ET's Denny Directo, Paul opened up about his time on the show, which was an experience remarkably out of his comfort zone, and how he came to have a lot of fun performing.

"It was nervous fun at first, but I ended up falling in love with the show," he said, "and the moment I fell in love with being on the show, I got eliminated!"

As Grandpa Monster, Paul delivered a fun, explosive performance of the classic Joan Jett hit "Bad Reputation" that wowed the judges. It was the kind of fun, audience pleasing number that made his elimination a real shock.

"I called my publicist before the first round, I was like, "I can't believe you convinced me to do this! I can't sing. I'm embarrassing myself. I'm in an orange marshmallow costume! Literally, get me off the show,'" Paul recalled. "Then, I didn't get eliminated. And then suddenly I fell in love with it."

"The idea of possibly winning more excited me, so I really invested my energy into it," he explained. "And then I got eliminated."

While Paul might not be a professional vocalist, he more than compensated by bringing an unmatched level of energy and charisma to the stage with two really energetic numbers.

"I had to, because I'm not a singer," he explained. "I don't know if you can tell, but I'm competing against actual singers! Which I didn't know. I go in one morning and Black Swan is the trailer next to me, and I hear her warming up and I knew. 'I'm screwed.' I never stood a chance."

"She really cares," he added of The Black Swan. "And I'm in [the trailer] like eating Cheetos on the sofa, crying that I can't sing."

While Paul doesn't think this has inspired him to pursue music as a possible future career path, he said he appreciated that the show allowed him express himself in a new way, and in a manner that made him feel supported and comfortable.

"I was excited to be able to be semi-vulnerable in a costume, because the anonymous nature of the show is nice," he shared. "You feel free in a costume that is incredibly restrictive. It's hard to move, it's hard to see, it's hard to speak, let alone sing and dance. It was crazy. It was a challenge."

While he may not have an interest in being a rock star, Paul is gearing up for what is likely to be the next big challenge of his life -- an exhibition fight against Floyd Joy Mayweather Jr.

"I'm going against Floyd Mayweather, and they're saying he's pretty good, this guy," Paul said. "They're saying he's never lost. These are the rumors. I don't know if I believe them, but allegedly."

While Paul is kidding about Mayweather's impressive record, the semi-retired fighter -- who competed in five weight classes -- stepped back from the sport undefeated with a record of 50-0, with 27 wins by K.O.

Still, Paul says he feels "so good" about the upcoming bout.

"I feel so dangerous. I feel so confident," Paul said. "I don't know if I've ever felt more confident about anything in my life. I'm a dangerous fighter, man."

"I've been doing it for three years now and no one's seen me fight for over a year, and it's all I've been doing," added Paul.

While Paul lost in his debut professional fight against YouTube star-turned-boxer KSI in November 2019, he explains, "You learn a lot when you lose. I would almost be more afraid of the man who's lost and is determined and also has nothing to lose."

"Think about it, I don't have anything to lose. I lose against Floyd Mayweather, who cares? Right? You fought Floyd Mayweather. I win against Floyd Mayweather, I'm the greatest fighter of all time," he said. "There's a lot of freedom in that."

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.