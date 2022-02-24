LL Cool J to Host 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Jennifer Lopez Receiving Icon Award

LL Cool J is getting ready to step into a new role -- awards show host! The music artist and actor has been tapped to host the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

iHeartMedia and FOX Entertainment announced on Thursday that the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee will helm the event, which will be held at the The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on March 22.

LL Cool J will also be taking the stage for a live performance, and the star said he's looking forward to the big night.

"It’s an honor to return to the stage as host of the iHeartRadio Music Awards and bring live music back to fans all over the world as we celebrate our favorite artists," he shared in a statement released Thursday. "I have a special performance for the fans, and the show will have some great surprises throughout the night."

Additionally, Jennifer Lopez will be honored with the prestigious 2022 iHeartRadio Icon Award, which celebrates and honors performers' "impact on pop culture, longevity and continued relevance as a touring and radio force with a loyal fan base worldwide," according to the press release.

The full list of nominees were announced back in January, and include Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, Karol G, Drake, Ed Sheeran, Megan Thee Stallion, Bad Bunny and many more.

The 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards will air live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, on Tuesday, March 22 on FOX.