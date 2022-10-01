Lizzo Talks Romance With 'Life Mate' Myke Wright and Reveals If She Plans on Getting Married

Lizzo is not only ready to be loved -- she's fully relishing it! The Special singer opened up about her romance with boyfriend Myke Wright in an intimate conversation with Vanity Fair, declaring that the comedian, actor, musician, and artist is "everything" to her.

"I've known him for over six years. We're just in love. And that's it," she tells the outlet.

But, much like other areas in her life, Lizzo doesn't believe her relationship needs to follow the traditional rules of romance. In July, the singer revealed that she found monogamy "claustrophobic."

"I think a traditional relationship scares me for 10 years, but love is forever. I can love somebody forever," Lizzo said during an appearance on The Breakfast Club. "Monogamy, to me, is a little claustrophobic because there are rules. I think a love relationship that's not monogamous has no rules. I think people who do poly and all that stuff -- there's still rules."

"I don't want any rules. But that doesn't mean I'm out here f**king and sucking and ducking. It doesn't mean he is either," she added. "It just means that there are no expectations, and that way, the love gets to just be the main event.... It's like, do what you wanna do, as long as you love me."

The singer expanded on her views in conversation with Vanity Fair, likening the concept of monogamy to religion and saying that "people fight for monogamy like they pray to it every day."

Campbell Addy/Vanity Fair

"I am not a polyamorous person, I'm not in love with multiple partners. That is not me. He's the love of my life. We are life mates," she clarifies, adding that marriage isn't a priority for her either. "If I wanted to start a business with him, I'd get married because that's when your finances come together. I like weddings. I would like to have a wedding over a marriage."

"I'm not thinking about sex when I think about monogamy and rules. I'm thinking about the autonomy and independence of him and me," she says. "How wonderful would it be to be this complete independent person and to come together to make two complete independent people? Not that whole 'You complete me, you're my other half.' No. I'm whole, and you're incredible too. We're like the mirror image of each other. We're connected. But that doesn't mean I was incomplete when I met him."