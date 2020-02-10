Lizzo Slays Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show With Solo Dance to a D'Angelo Classic

While everyone who appears in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 came to slay, no one does it better than Lizzo. The “Juice” singer is one of the many celebrities to model the Fall 2020 collection during an impressive and imaginative presentation celebrating inclusivity of all kinds.

During a section called “mood,” Rihanna talks about the transformative power of fashion and beauty. “It’s a mood thing for me, girl. It’s a mood thing always,” she says, before adding, “Whatever makes you feel the best, just go for it. We’ve all been there.”

Then, during what’s easily one of the highlights of the entire show, the camera cuts to Lizzo, who is decked out in all-blue gloves, bra-and-underwear set, and tights, and two backup dancers as the D’Angelo classic “Brown Sugar” starts to play.

After a few finger snaps, the dancers disappear, leaving Lizzo seductively dancing in front of a mirror like nobody's watching, as D’Angelo can be heard singing, “Brown Sugar babe I gets high off your love.”

After the show debuted on Amazon, Lizzo took to Instagram to celebrate her contribution to the show. “Just when you thought I couldn’t love myself any more,” she wrote.

It should come as no surprise that Lizzo, one of the newcomers to Rihanna’s fashion show, would be in this year’s presentation. The two performers have expressed their mutual adoration for each other to ET.

“I love Lizzo. She's so badass,” Rihanna said last September, during her first major Savage X Fenty presentation. “She is everything that Savage stands for: a confident woman, no matter what size, color, shape.”

The singer continued by adding, “Your attitude is what makes you savage. It’s the confidence that you have in yourself and it's the confidence that you can give off to people who look like you and feel like you and those are the people that identify with the brand.”

Of course, Lizzo, who previously shared her NSFW direct messages with Rihanna to ET, exemplified everything the fashion icon was talking about in Vol. 2.

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 is now streaming on Amazon.