Lizzo Posts Amazing Throwback Pic With Robert Pattinson

Lizzo is having quite the moment. From the successful launch of her YITTY shapewear line to her stunning Met Gala appearance, to her latest single, "About Damn Time," taking TikTok by storm, it seems the talented songstress can do no wrong. And now, she's won ultimate #TBT glory with a truly epic throwback pic with Robert Pattinson!

On Friday, Lizzo posted a throwback in celebration of Pattinson's 36th birthday, an amazing shot of the two together from years ago. While Pattinson looks much the same, Lizzo's baby face is a dead giveaway that this was before she broke out as a musical superstar -- but given her ecstatic smile, she was clearly Team Edward!

"Happy birthday, Robert Pattinson," she captioned the shot, as fans raved about the "ICONIC" meeting in her replies.

Pattinson isn't the only special man in Lizzo's life at the moment. The performer was spotted holding hands with a mystery man at her 34th birthday celebration in West Hollywood last month, after confirming to Andy Cohen that she is still with the man she was photographed with on Valentine's Day and who was later present at her episode of Saturday Night Live.

Lizzo stayed coy with Cohen about the man's identity, but said of her relationships, "It should be mutually supportive no matter what that person does."

See more on the singer's "Good as Hell" 2022 -- which has also included a surprise appearance during Harry Styles' Coachella set last month -- in the video below!