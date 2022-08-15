Lizzo Is a Runaway Bride in '2 B Loved (Am I Ready)' Music Video With Surprise Tyson Beckford Cameo

Lizzo is ready for love! Musically, that is. The singer shared a new music video for her latest single, "2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)," from her new album, Special. Lizzo co-directed the video with Christian Breslauer, who also handled the video for the singer's chart-topping hit, "About Damn Time."

The "2 Be Loved" video serves as a spiritual follow-up to Lizzo's video for "Truth Hurts," which ends with Lizzo and her double joining in holy matrimony and celebrating with a joyous party. The new video shows the 34-year-old running away from her wedding to herself when the pressure gets too much. She ignores a call from her "Feyoncé," takes a solo drive in the desert which ends with her car backfiring and her running into a motorcycle-riding Tyson Beckford. Although the pair make a very fine couple, it ends up being a desert-induced mirage and Lizzo is left to the mercies of her cackling bridesmaids.

The video ends with a dance party as Lizzo sings, "Yesterday, I would have run away / And I don't know why (Did you know?) / I don't know why, but I'm ready."

Watch the video below.

Special came out last month and is the follow-up to Lizzo'a 2019 album, Cuz I Love You. It was preceded by the single "About Damn Time," which unseated Harry Styles' tune, "As It Was," from the top of the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

"About Damn Time" is Lizzo's second No. 1 single after her tune, "Truth Hurts," hit the top of the charts and dominated for seven weeks in September 2019. Her latest No. 1 has been wildly popular on TikTok itself, inspiring a dance set to the song's insanely catchy chorus, which has become a viral trend and sensation.

Lizzo recently joined James Corden for an installment of "Carpool Karaoke," where she taught the Late Late Show host the popular dance in a Los Angeles-area park. Check out the video below to see the fun segment.