'Live' Announces Ryan Seacrest's Last Day on Show and Mark Consuelos' First Day as Kelly Ripa's Co-Host

April is going to be a big month for Kelly Ripa! After it was revealed last month that Ryan Seacrest will be stepping down as her co-host on Live With Kelly and Ryan and her husband, Mark Consuelos, will be replacing him, the trio offered up more details as to when this will all be going down.

On Countdown to Oscars 95: The Red Carpet Live, they revealed for the first time that Seacrest's last day as co-host will be Friday, April 14. Consuelos will then step in as co-host starting Monday, April 17, and the show will be rebranded as Live With Kelly and Mark.

"Nothing will change between the three of us, it's just Ryan will get to have his coffee later," said Ripa, who has hosted the show since 2001.

While Ripa, Consuelos and Seacrest were all at the Oscars together, Consuelos posed solo at the Vanity Fair after-party and shared with ET his excitement for joining Live.

"It's an honor, it's such an iconic show," he said. "That seat next to my wife is such a cherished seat. I consider her the best in the business."