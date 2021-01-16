Liv Tyler Reveals She Tested Positive for COVID-19 on New Year's Day

Liv Tyler revealed she tested positive for COVID-19. The 43-year-old actress shared with her Instagram followers on Friday that she was diagnosed with the coronavirus on New Year's Day and has since "reunited with my loves."

"I'm such a private and shy person and usually don’t share such things but this is a big one and i feel we all need to share our stories, to share information, to gather facts and awareness and mostly to know we are not alone in this," she wrote. "I tested positive for covid 19 on New Year’s Eve day. Sh*t I had made it all the way through 2020 keeping myself and my family safe. Doing everything i could to protect my wolf pack and follow the rules to protect others. Suddenly on The morn of the last day of 2020... boom it took me down."

Tyler explained that it came "on fast, like a locomotive" and had "feelings of fear, shame and guilt swirling" as she tried to figure out how she got it and who she could have infected.

"Terrifying. Luckily the rest of my family and bubble were negative 🙏🏽," she added, before detailing the "strange elements to this sickness." "It effects [sic] everyone so completely differently. I was so lucky and had corona light🍺 as my momma @realbebebuell called it but It floored me for 10 days in my bed. There is the physical aspects but also emotional and psychological ones too. It F’s with your body and mind equally. Everyday different."

The Lord of the Rings actress described being isolated in her room for 10 days as "trippy." And when watching the news of the Capitol being under attack, she didn't know if it was "real or the twilight zone." Thankfully she kept her spirits up with letters from her children and little visits through the window.

She concluded by expressing how grateful she is to have recovered, as well as thanked "those who are working tirelessly to protect and care for others."

"Thank you. We are all connected through this experience. I am Humbled and filled with gratitude to be well, a gift and beaming love and light to all those who have left this world because of this virus and those who are suffering," she wrote.

Back in September, Tyler announced that she would not be returning to 9-1-1: Lone Star for season 2, despite having a multiple-year deal. ET learned that Tyler's decision came as a result of concerns regarding family and travel during the pandemic. The actress lives in London with her family and had been commuting to Los Angeles to shoot season 1 of 911: Lone Star. Given the pandemic and concerns for travel, moving forward on the series was not possible for Tyler.

"What a thrill it was having a movie star of Liv Tyler's stature to help us launch the first season of 9-1-1: Lone Star," co-creator and showrunner Tim Minear told ET in a statement at the time. "We loved working with Liv and will be forever indebted to her for her haunting, powerful portrayal of Michelle Blake. While we were able to tell a complete chapter in Michelle’s story, as with Connie Britton on our mothership, we also feel like there are more stories to be told. The door here will always be open for a return."

Watch the video below to see how the rising COVID-19 are changing Hollywood.