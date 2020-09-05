Little Richard Dead at 87: Spike Lee, Viola Davis, Ringo Starr and More Pay Tribute

Little Richard is mourned by family, friends and fans all over the world.

The music legend, known for hits like “Tutti Fruti" and "Good Golly Miss Molly," died on Saturday at the age of 87. While the singer had been out of the spotlight for much of his final years, he left an immense legacy behind. Celebrities, such as Spike Lee, Viola Davis, Mick Jagger and many more, couldn't help but express their condolences and heartbreak after hearing the news of his death.

"The Originator. The innovator. The musician, performer who influenced generations of artists....has left. You were AWESOME #LittleRichard!!! Your talent will reverberate forever. Well done sir. Rest well ❤," the How to Get Away With Murder star wrote on Twitter.

Lee shared a commercial he directed in 1991 that featured Richard and Michael Jordan.

"Rest In Peace To One Of The True Creators Of Rock And Roll. This Is The Commercial I Directed With Little Richard And Michael Jordan, 1991," the filmmaker wrote.

Ringo Starr, who back in the day opened for Richard with The Beatles for multiple shows in Europe, tweeted: "God bless little Richard one of my all-time musical heroes. Peace and love to all his family."

Jerry Lee Lewis also released a statement, writing: "It is with a heavy heart that I ask for prayers for the family of my lifelong friend and fellow Rocker ‘Little Richard.’ He will live on always in my heart with his amazing talent and his friendship! He was one of a kind and I will miss him dearly. God Bless his family and fans. Rest In Peace, my friend. Love Eternally, Jerry Lee Lewis."

See more tributes, below: