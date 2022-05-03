'Little People, Big World's Zach and Tori Roloff Welcome Baby No. 3 -- See the Cute Pic

Exciting news for the Roloffs! Little People, Big World’s Zach and Tori Roloff announced that they welcomed their third child over the weekend.

“Welcome to the world sweet Josiah Luke! 💙 April 30th, 2022 9:02am 7 lbs 6oz 19 1/2 inches long,” Tori captioned a video of her and Zach’s baby boy swaddled in a blanket with a sign that says “Hello My Name Is” on top of him. “You surprised us all by coming early, but also the wait felt like a lifetime! Best birthday present ever! 🎁.”

In another post, Tori shared a picture of her baby boy, with the same caption featuring his stats. In addition, she shared a photo of her and Zach posing together with their son.

The proud dad took to his social media to share the exciting news. “Josiah Luke Roloff 🔵 was born April 30, 2022! He came about two weeks early but we were ready,” he wrote. “Super happy for our family and the kids adore him already. Very proud of Tori as well, she has done incredible! ❤️”

Little Josiah joins his older siblings -- Jackson, 4, and 2-year-old Lilah. Zach’s father, Matt Roloff, shared his excitement in the comments, writing, "What a sweet little treat. Can’t wait to watch Jackson show him the ways of the world,” he wrote.

Zach and Tori’s new bundle of joy comes almost a year after they revealed that they suffered a miscarriage at six weeks.

In November, the couple --who tied the knot in 2015 -- shared that they were expecting baby No. 3 with the help of their two oldest children.

"We are so excited to share some exciting news with you,” Tori wrote next to a picture of confetti shooting in the air. “Baby Roloff will be joining us this spring and we are so grateful to God for this sweet gift!💙💗 #zandtpartyoffive #babyroloff3 #storyofzachandtori.”

Zach also shared the exciting news on his Instagram.

In June, the couple celebrated their six-year wedding anniversary and dished to ET about how fast time goes by. "It's crazy how fast it goes. It's just crazy," Tori told ET.

Zach added, "That's the thing about the pandemic, it's gone so fast. I turned 30 in the pandemic and 31. Two birthdays. Jackson was two when this all started, he's now four…We're having our six-year anniversary, coming up here."

Season 23 of Little People Big World premieres on TLC, May 17.