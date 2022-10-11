'Little People, Big World': Zach Anticipates a 'Hostile Environment' at Dad's Farm

The season 24 teaser for Little People, Big World is here and while things kick off looking joyous with beach, camping and bowling outings, things get "hostile" rather quickly.

The trailer starts with fun times, from the kiddos enjoying a footrace on the beach and Matt Roloff hoping for bumpers during a round of bowling to Matt and the family enjoying a campfire. But it's clear the family's going to experience more challenges and turbulence this year.

It starts with Zach driving his wife, Tori, to the hospital after her water breaks. "I'm pretty ready to get this kid out of me," she looks into the camera and says. Amy's still living on cloud 9 with husband Chris Marek. But it's not long before things turn tense after Chris asks Zach if he's joining his father for pumpkin season this year.

"I feel like it's going to be a hostile environment," Zach responds. Tori then chimes in during a confessional, "The farm is not a place of joy for me anymore."

Amy offers up her own thoughts too, wondering if the latest pumpkin season will be Matt's last, considering the uncertainty surrounding the Roloff farm.

"This is still family, but how do we interact with that family now?" asks Amy during a confessional.

Tori appears to take issue with Matt's girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, telling others she's offered an olive branch.

"Caryn tells other people that she's waiting for our olive branch," Tori says, "and that olive branch -- the dove took it to another island, I don't know."

For his part, Matt feels Zach and Tori have "really isolated themselves" from him and Caryn. Despite Zach not being happy with his father putting the farm up for sale, Matt appears to be moving forward with his plan -- whatever it may be.

"I think I've gotten the message," Matt says, "and I am ready to do something different with the farm."

Back in July, in a preview clip of the upcoming season, Matt and Amy are clearly not seeing eye to eye when it comes to the future of the farm in their children's hands. "It’s sad that it really ended up the way it did," Amy says in a confessional. "There's just a lot of stress. There's a lot of sadness. There's a lot of, like, what in the world did you do? Like, what happened? How did we get here?"

Face to face, Amy doesn't mince words about how she feels Matt handled matters with their sons. The two are parents to Zach, 32, Jeremy, 32, Molly, 28, and Jacob, 25.

"I'm still sad that one of the kids don't have it... I think you went crazy or something," she tells him. "I don't know the details of the negotiations of what you dealt with the two boys. For the price it is, the kids can't afford that."

Little People, Big World season 24 premieres Nov. 1 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.